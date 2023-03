Beal recorded 33 points (15-32 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-111 loss to Milwaukee.

Beal notched his first 30-point showing of March and wasn't shy about getting his looks on the offensive end. He attempted a season-high 32 shots from the field, however, he failed to connect from beyond the arc. Beal also made an impact on the boards, falling just one rebound shy of a double-double.