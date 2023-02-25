Beal provided 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 115-109 loss to New York.

Coming off a season-high 35-point performance before the All-Star break, Beal played more of a facilitators role as he led the Wizards with eight assists Friday. Beal came out of the All-Star break questionable due to a knee injury but played 35 minutes in Friday's win. It's unclear if he will play in the second leg of the back-to-back Saturday.