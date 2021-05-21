Beal produced 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Thursday's 142-115 win over the Pacers.

Beal's numbers would have been much higher, but the starters became an afterthought after they stretched their lead in the third quarter. It was a great bounce-back game for Beal, who had one of his worst performances over the past month in a loss to the Celtics. The team faces a stern test against the Sixers in the first round, but Philadelphia's shutdown defense is far more effective against opposing frontcourts. Beal and Westbrook have a fighting chance if they continue playing at a high level.