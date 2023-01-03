Beal (hamstring) participated in shootaround ahead of Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee, but head coach Wes Unseld said the superstar guard's availablity won't be determined until closer to game time, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Beal has missed three straight games with a hamstring injury, but it appears he's trending toward being available against the Bucks. However, fantasy mangers are still encouraged to monitor the guard's status ahead of Tuesday's 8:00 PM EST tipoff before locking Beal into lineups.