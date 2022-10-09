Beal entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Sunday and won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Hornets.

As an established veteran, Beal was unlikely to see heavy minutes anyway, but the Wizards will have to hope that Beal isn't dealing with overly severe symptoms of the virus while he's following the health and safety protocols. Assuming he bounces back quickly from the illness and tests negative, Beal could be available for the Wizards' preseason finale Friday against the Knicks.