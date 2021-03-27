Beal (foot) will play Saturday against the Pistons, freelance NBA reporter Quinton Mayo reports.
Despite some foot soreness, Beal will see the court Saturday. This month, he's averaged 27.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 36.2 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable vs. Pistons•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 22 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Held to 17 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Another 40-point performance•