Wizards' Bradley Beal: Plays just 23 minutes Sunday

Beal ended with 13 points (5-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 loss to New York.

Beal saw limited minutes Sunday, finishing with 13 points in just 23 minutes. The Wizards are simply turning up right now and with nothing to play for, are certainly going to limit Beal down the stretch. He has had a fantastic season and with John Wall (Achilles) set to miss the majority of next season, Beal could find himself as a potential target towards the backend of the first round.