Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pops for 20 in loss
Beal scored 20 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding nine assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes during Friday's 113-100 loss to the Cavaliers.
The 26-year-old hasn't been as efficient as usual this season without John Wall (Achilles) delivering the ball to him, but Beal has made up for it with increased usage and volume as the only established scoring option in the Wizards' lineup. He's scored at least 20 points in six straight games, and while it's early, he's also on pace for a career high in assists (6.5 per game).
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Logs 30 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 30 points in defeat•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Explodes for 46 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hands out 11 dimes in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ejected from season opener•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: On minutes restriction Friday•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.