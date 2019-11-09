Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pops for 20 in loss

Beal scored 20 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding nine assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes during Friday's 113-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 26-year-old hasn't been as efficient as usual this season without John Wall (Achilles) delivering the ball to him, but Beal has made up for it with increased usage and volume as the only established scoring option in the Wizards' lineup. He's scored at least 20 points in six straight games, and while it's early, he's also on pace for a career high in assists (6.5 per game).