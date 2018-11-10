Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pops for game-high 27 in loss to Magic
Beal scored 27 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 42 minutes during Friday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.
As per usual, the backcourt led the way for the Wizards, as Beal and John Wall combined for 46 points, 18 assists, 11 boards and four steals in the losing effort. Beal has scored at least 17 points in every game so far this season, but there could be even better days ahead for the 25-year-old -- despite attempting a career-high 8.4 three-pointers per game, he's converted them at a career-low 34.8 percent clip.
