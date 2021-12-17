Beal finished Thursday's 118-98 loss to the Suns with 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Beal was one of the few bright spots for a Washington team that dropped its fourth straight game. The star guard was the only Wizards player with at least 20 points, and he reached that mark with an efficient 11-for-18 line from the field. Beal's scoring is on the rise -- he is averaging 25.8 points on 53.4 percent shooting from the field over his past six games.