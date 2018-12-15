Wizards' Bradley Beal: Posts 31 points, nine dimes in loss

Beal contributed 31 points (13-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, and one rebound in 39 minutes during Friday's 125-118 loss to the Nets.

Beal continued his recent stretch of sterling playmaking, dishing at least nine assists for the third time in the last nine games. He has also scored 30-plus points in four of the last 10 contests, and remains a superb option across all formats.