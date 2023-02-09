Beal ended Wednesday's 118-104 victory over the Hornets with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes.

Beal returned from a two-game absence necessitated by a foot injury, and he felt well enough to log 33 minutes. While Kristaps Porzingis (36 points) dominated in the scoring column for Washington, Beal was impactful with 17 points and a season-high 10 dimes for his first double-double of the campaign. Beal was also surprisingly productive as a shot blocker, tying his season-high mark with three swats.