Beal mustered 33 points (12-24 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Beal reached the 30-point mark for the sixth time over his last seven appearances and remains the Wizards' top scoring option despite playing alongside Russell Westbrook in the backcourt. The star shooting guard is fighting to end the season as the league's scoring champion, and his recent performances prove that, as he's averaging 32.0 points per game during that aforementioned seven-game stretch.