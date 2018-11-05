Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in 22 points Sunday

Beal collected 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists across 40 minutes in Sunday's 108-95 win over the Knicks.

Beal played with heart Sunday night, putting up season-highs in both rebounds and blocks on the night. He's always been a scorer first, but if he can produce in other categories more often, he would be more useful to his team and fantasy owners alike going forward.