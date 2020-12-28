Beal had 29 points (10-29 FG, 0-7 3PT, 9-9 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Magic.

Beal fell short of the 30-point plateau for the first time this season on a night when he struggled from beyond the arc. He may not have provided fantasy mangers with any threes or field goal percentage help, but Beal was a perfect 9-of-9 at the free throw line and he committed just one turnovers in 39 minutes.