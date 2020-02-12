Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in 30 in win
Beal scored a team-high 30 points (12-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 126-114 win over the Bulls.
The 26-year-old continues to shine. Beal has scored at least 25 points in 11 straight games, averaging 35.1 points, 6.0 assists, 4.1 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.1 steals, and he's gotten enough support that the Wizards are 6-5 over that stretch -- putting them just three games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
