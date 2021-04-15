Beal totaled 31 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes Wednesday in a 123-111 victory versus the Kings.

Beal paced Washington in scoring in the contest, aided in part by a perfect night from the charity stripe. He has registered impressive point production over his past four contests, posting 27.8 points per game. Over that span, he is shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.