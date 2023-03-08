Beal chipped in 32 points (14-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 win over the Pistons.

His biggest shot was one he missed, however. With the clock ticking down in the fourth and the score tied 117-117, Beal drove the basket and while his layup was too strong, Daniel Gafford was able to grab the rebound and stuff home the winning bucket. Beal has popped for more than 30 points in three of the last five games, and since returning from a brief absence in early February due to a foot injury he's averaging 25.7 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 boards, 1.8 threes and 0.9 steals over the last 12 games while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor.