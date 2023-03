Beal ended with 37 points (17-30 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 win over the Hawks.

It's the fourth time in the last seven games Beal has delivered more than 30 points, but he's failed to reach 20 in the other three. Over that stretch, he's averaging 27.1 points, 6.0 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor to help keep the Wizards in the mix for the play-in tournament.