Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in 37 against Raptors
Beal scored a game-high 37 points (12-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 122-118 loss to the Raptors.
The Wizards fell behind big early and were in a 16-point hole at halftime, but Beal helped lead a comeback that saw Washington tie the game 107-107 with a little over five minutes left in the fourth quarter, only for the team to fizzle down the stretch. The All-Star guard has scored 20 or more points in nine of 10 games this month, averaging 27.3 points, 6.8 assists, 5.8 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.1 steals in December.
