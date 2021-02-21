Beal totaled 37 points (16-27 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 118-111 win over Portland on Saturday.

Beal led all players in scoring in the contest, finishing with his second 37-point effort in the past three games. He was efficient from the field despite making only two of his eight three-point tries, and he chipped in a strong effort on the boards to boot. Beal continues to lead the NBA with 32.9 points per game on the season, and he is on pace for the second-highest field-goal rate of his career at 47.8 percent.