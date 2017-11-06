Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in 38 in Sunday's win

Beal scored 38 points (16-26 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 win over the Raptors.

With John Wall (shoulder) out of action, Beal took charge for the Wizards and posted his third straight game with at least 36 points. The 24-year-old wing averaged a career-high 23.1 points a game last season, but he seems intent on blowing past that mark in 2017-18.