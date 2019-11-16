Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in 44 points again

Beal provided 44 points (15-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's win over Minnesota.

Beal remained scorchingly hot from the field, finishing with 44 points for the second-straight game. He's made an unprecedented 32-of-49 shots from the field over the past two games, bringing his season-long field goal percentage up by nearly two full percentage points in that span. The 26-year-old has been dominant this season as Friday's effort was his third 40-plus point performance and second double-double of the year. Beal's well on his way to having a career year and, through 10 games, is averaging 29.7 points, 6.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.2 minutes.