Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in game-high 34 in loss

Beal scored 34 points (13-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 Ft) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 101-92 loss to the Bulls.

As he's done so many times in the past, Beal stepped up and carried the Wizards' offense on a night when John Wall (heel) wasn't in the lineup. It's the sixth time this season the shooting guard has struck for 30-plus points, and five of them have come in the last 17 games -- a stretch during which Beal is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 assists, 5.2 boards, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals.