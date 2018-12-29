Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in game-high 34 in loss
Beal scored 34 points (13-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 Ft) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 101-92 loss to the Bulls.
As he's done so many times in the past, Beal stepped up and carried the Wizards' offense on a night when John Wall (heel) wasn't in the lineup. It's the sixth time this season the shooting guard has struck for 30-plus points, and five of them have come in the last 17 games -- a stretch during which Beal is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 assists, 5.2 boards, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will play despite illness•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Bounces back scoring Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: First career triple-double•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Keeps rolling Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Records 25 points, 12 boards in win•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...