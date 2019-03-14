Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in team-high 23 points

Beal scored 23 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and collected six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 39 minutes Wednesday against Orlando.

Beal was Washington's leading scorer in a 100-90 victory at home. He's continued to play at a high level through the first half of March and is averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.5 steals through seven matchups. Beal isn't showing any signs of slowing down heading into the home stretch of the regular season.