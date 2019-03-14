Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in team-high 23 points
Beal scored 23 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and collected six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 39 minutes Wednesday against Orlando.
Beal was Washington's leading scorer in a 100-90 victory at home. He's continued to play at a high level through the first half of March and is averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.5 steals through seven matchups. Beal isn't showing any signs of slowing down heading into the home stretch of the regular season.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.