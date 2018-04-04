Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in team-high 27 in Tuesday's loss
Beal scored 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-104 loss to the Rockets.
John Wall's return to the court hasn't exactly lit a fire under the Wizards, but Beal at least has quickly regained his usual form with the point guard back alongside him. Expect Beal's numbers to remain strong over the season's final games as Wall rounds into shape and gets ready for the playoffs.
