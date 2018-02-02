Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in team-high 27 points Thursday
Beal provided 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 38 minutes during a 122-119 win over the Raptors on Thursday.
Beal's 27 points marked a team high in the win and he also kept up his impressive all-around play of late. Over the last five games, Beal is averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.8 steals per game. He's getting more playmaking opportunities while John Wall (knee) is sidelined.
