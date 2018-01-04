Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in team-high 27 points Wednesday
Beal tallied 27 points (11-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 121-103 victory over the Knicks.
Beal has been on a tear since Christmas Day, averaging 26.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.8 steals over the last five games. He's been shooting a ridiculous amount of shots, but for one of the best shooting guards in the Eastern Conference, the more shots, the better. Beal continues to not only contribute handsomely as a scorer, but provides solid statistics in other categories as well.
