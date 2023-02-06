Beal (foot), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, took part in the Wizards' morning shootaround, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Washington may not provide a formal update on Beal's status for Monday's contest until closer to the 7 p.m. ET opening tip, but the standout shooting guard's involvement in shootaround bodes well for his chances of putting an end to a one-game absence. Corey Kispert drew the start in Beal's stead in Saturday's loss to the Nets and played 37 minutes, but Kispert would presumably head to the bench and see a reduction in playing time if Beal is available Monday.