Beal contributed 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and eight assists over 28 minutes during Saturday's 138-118 win over the Magic.

Beal scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. While he was relatively quiet with just four points in the first half, Beal did dish out four first-quarter assists to help Washington jump out to an early 11-point lead. His eight assists in the contest tied Delon Wright for the team lead and also matched a season high for the shooting guard. Beal is still looking for his first 20-point game since returning from the hamstring injury but is shooting a solid 56 percent from the field over the last two games.