Wizards' Bradley Beal: Produces average line in loss
Beal had 23 points 8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 102-95 loss to the Raptors.
Beal was solid without being spectacular in the loss, basically matching his season averages with the exception of any defensive stats. He continues to play more of a facilitating role with John Wall (knee) on the sidelines and this should last at least another few weeks.
