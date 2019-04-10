Wizards' Bradley Beal: Produces despite minutes reduction

Beal tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 17 minutes Tuesday against the Celtics.

It was reported before the game that Beal wouldn't see "a lot" of minutes in the season finale, but he still managed to post a solid final line. The All-Star shooting guard averaged 25.7 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds over 81 matchups during the 2018-2019 campaign, although the season will end in disappointment for the Wizards, who were eliminated from playoff contention weeks before the finale.