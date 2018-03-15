Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts away Celtics with key 3-pointer in OT
Beal posted 34 points (14-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 47 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 win over the Celtics.
He only shot 30 percent from beyond the arc but he hit one when it counted, as his three pushed the Wizards ahead in the second overtime period. Beal led the team in scoring and assists and continues to be one of the league's premier shooting guards. Although he had a mediocre three-game stretch last week, he usually puts up enough in other categories to make up for any scoring deficiencies.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 16 in Friday's win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team with 30 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Produces average line in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles from floor Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Another well-rounded line in Tuesday's win•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...