Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts away Celtics with key 3-pointer in OT

Beal posted 34 points (14-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 47 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 win over the Celtics.

He only shot 30 percent from beyond the arc but he hit one when it counted, as his three pushed the Wizards ahead in the second overtime period. Beal led the team in scoring and assists and continues to be one of the league's premier shooting guards. Although he had a mediocre three-game stretch last week, he usually puts up enough in other categories to make up for any scoring deficiencies.