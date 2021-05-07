Beal mustered 28 points (11-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 45 minutes in Thursday's overtime win over the Raptors.

Beal's performances might get a bit overlooked due to Russell Westbrook's impressive triple-double streak, but the star shooting guard has scored 25-plus points in four straight games while doing it with excellent efficiency -- he's shooting 50 percent from the field in that span. Westbrook's scoring numbers are nowhere near what he's done in past seasons, meaning Beal should remain the Wizards' main scoring threat going forward as he will attempt to finish the campaign as the league's leading scorer. He's currently averaging a career-best 31.1 points per game.