Beal totaled 28 points (12-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers.

The NBA's leading scorer just missed hitting the 30-point mark, but he tied his season high with 10 dimes and connected on 12 of 24 field-goal attempts for the second straight game. Aside from a seven-point dud against Miami on Feb. 5, Beal has scored at least 24 points in every game this season en route to a career-best 32.7 points per contest. He's contributing in other ways, too, with 5.3 boards, 4.9 dimes and 1.4 steals per game on the campaign.