Beal recorded 29 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Mavericks.

Beal had an off night Friday against the Cavaliers (19 points on 8-24 FG) but bounced back here -- he's now scored at least 25 points in all but one of his previous 12 appearances. Beal is averaging 30.2 points per game since the beginning of April.