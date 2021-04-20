Beal registered 30 points (12-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three steals, two assists and a rebound across 35 minutes in Monday's win over the Thunder.

Beal carried the Wizards offensively once again, and he extended his scoring streak of games with at least 30 points to five contests. The star guard has also notched multiple steals in back-to-back contests, but his contributions in other categories have been almost non-existent. Beal will deliver practically all of his value via the scoring categories, though that's not going to be an issue if he keeps doing it like he's done it over the last few games.