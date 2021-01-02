Beal registered 31 points (12-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Timberwolves.

Beal took advantage of Russell Westbrook's absence due to resting purposes, and he carried the Wizards' offense in what ended being the team's first win of the year. Beal has scored at least 28 points in every game this season and has surpassed the 30-point mark thrice already, so he will remain an elite scoring threat in every format regardless if he has Westbrook or not by his side in the backcourt.