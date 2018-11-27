Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts up 32 points in win
Beal scored 32 points (12-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), grabbed four rebounds, blocked two shots and dealt out an assist in 49 minutes Monday against Houston.
Beal had a phenomenal night shooting the ball, although he wasn't able to contribute much beyond his scoring. Owners will be thankful that the internal strife the Wizard's are dealing with hasn't affected Beal's fantasy output too much, as the seventh-year guard is averaging a healthy 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 threes, a career-high 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals on the year. Even with constant trade speculations, Beal should continue to be one of the most consistent fantasy options for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 20 points in another loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ties season-high assist total•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Has 20 points in steady effort•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 20 in win over Cavs•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 21 in win over Magic•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pops for game-high 27 in loss to Magic•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country