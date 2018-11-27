Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts up 32 points in win

Beal scored 32 points (12-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), grabbed four rebounds, blocked two shots and dealt out an assist in 49 minutes Monday against Houston.

Beal had a phenomenal night shooting the ball, although he wasn't able to contribute much beyond his scoring. Owners will be thankful that the internal strife the Wizard's are dealing with hasn't affected Beal's fantasy output too much, as the seventh-year guard is averaging a healthy 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 threes, a career-high 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals on the year. Even with constant trade speculations, Beal should continue to be one of the most consistent fantasy options for the foreseeable future.