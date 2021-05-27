Beal had 33 points (14-28 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to Philadelphia.

Beal also put up 33 points in Washington's Game 1 loss, and once again it wasn't enough, as the Wizards shot just 40.2 percent from the field as a team while hitting only two of their 22 three-point attempts. Beal accounted for one of those makes, but he's now just 2-of-12 from beyond the arc for the series.