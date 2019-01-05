Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts up 33 points in loss
Beal totaled 33 points (10-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over 40 minutes Friday against Miami.
Beal notched his eighth 30-plus point performance of the season, although the Wizards would fall 115-109. He's been a stud for his team of late especially since John Wall (heel) was ruled out for the remainder of the year. Beal is averaging 26.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 2.4 steals over his previous five contests and should continue to get plenty of looks moving forward.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Has team-high 24 points Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in game-high 34 in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will play despite illness•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Bounces back scoring Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: First career triple-double•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Keeps rolling Wednesday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...