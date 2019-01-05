Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts up 33 points in loss

Beal totaled 33 points (10-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over 40 minutes Friday against Miami.

Beal notched his eighth 30-plus point performance of the season, although the Wizards would fall 115-109. He's been a stud for his team of late especially since John Wall (heel) was ruled out for the remainder of the year. Beal is averaging 26.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 2.4 steals over his previous five contests and should continue to get plenty of looks moving forward.