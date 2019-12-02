Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts up double-double in loss
Beal generated 23 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Sunday's 150-125 loss to the Clippers.
Although Beal's price has become rather high in DFS formats, his potential for production makes him a worthy candidate relative to his cost. Beal's 11 assists are representative of his current results, as he's currently averaging the highest assist totals of his 7-year career through 18 games.
