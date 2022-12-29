Beal (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Magic.

Beal warmed up ahead of Wednesday's game before being ruled out, so it would seem the star guard has a decent chance to retake the floor Friday. The team will make an official ruling on Beal's status at some point leading up to the 7:00 PM ET tipoff, with Corey Kispert likely starting in his place if he can't play.