Beal (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Beal has only missed two games so far this season, but he's currently dealing with soreness in his left knee which has his status for Friday's game in doubt. The news on the injury comes after Beal struggled in his first game after the All-Star break, shooting 6-of-22 from the field in Wednesday's loss to Memphis. If Beal is sidelined, Raul Neto could move into a starting role.