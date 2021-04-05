The Wizards list Beal (hip) as questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Beal's right hip contusion has sidelined him for the past four games, but the Wizards are seemingly hopeful the star shooting guard will be ready to make his return to the lineup at some point this week. Whether that happens Monday will likely hinge on how Beal fares during morning shootaround, with freelance NBA reporter Quinton Mayo suggesting the 27-year-old's status may come down to a game-time decision ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If Beal can't go, more minutes would be available for Garrison Mathews, Chandler Hutchison, Raul Neto and Ish Smith.