Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Beal (foot) practiced Tuesday and will be listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Beal has missed the past two games, but he wasn't ruled out for Monday's eventual loss to the Cavaliers until after getting through his pregame routine. With that in mind, Beal's ability to take part in Tuesday's practice without issue is encouraging. If Beal is able to return for Wednesday's game, one of Corey Kispert or Deni Avdija will likely head to the bench, with the other presumably sticking in the starting five if Kyle Kuzma (ankle) -- who was limited at practice Tuesday and is being listed as questionable -- isn't able to play.