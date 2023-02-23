Beal (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Neil Dalal of Hoop District reports.

Beal was unable to practice for a second consecutive day Thursday, and his status for the Wizards' first game following the All-Star break is up in the air. If the 29-year-old is unavailable Friday due to his right knee soreness, Deni Avdija and Monte Morris would likely see increased run for Washington.