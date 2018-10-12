Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Friday
Beal doesn't know if he'll play during Friday's preseason finale against Guangzhou, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The possibility is on the table that coach Scott Brooks will rest some of his starters. If Beal ends up sitting, Austin Rivers and Troy Brown could see extra run.
