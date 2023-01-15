Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. announced Beal's status for Monday's contest, and the Wizards will hope to have him back after he missed each of the team's last four games and seven of Washington's last eight. He's averaging 22.9 points per contest this season, but the fact that he's played just 24 times so far has been an issue for fantasy managers.