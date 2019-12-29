Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Monday
Beal (calf) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Beal sat out Saturday for the first time in 194 games, but there's a chance he can limit it to a one-game absence. The Wizards could opt to remain cautious, given the 26-year-old's consecutive-games streak has already come to an end.
